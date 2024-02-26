Sign up for the All Out Ball Out Basketball Tournament

Sign up for the All Out Ball Out Basketball Tournament

This local basketball tournament hosted by the Jr. Cowboys and Cowgirls has a boys’ and a girls’ division. We are looking for teams 3rd/4th, 5th/6th, 7th/8th! $250 per team to sign up! $5 daily spectator admission fee and five and under are free! All participating players receive a tournament T-shirt and teams that win 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place will receive a medal!

WHEN

April 5th (Pool play & 3 point contest)
April 6th (Bracket play)

WHERE

Green River, Wyoming

Registration deadline March 18th

Click here to REGISTER
Any questions call 307-871-9233 or 307-871-9778!

