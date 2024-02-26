Sign up for the All Out Ball Out Basketball Tournament

This local basketball tournament hosted by the Jr. Cowboys and Cowgirls has a boys’ and a girls’ division. We are looking for teams 3rd/4th, 5th/6th, 7th/8th! $250 per team to sign up! $5 daily spectator admission fee and five and under are free! All participating players receive a tournament T-shirt and teams that win 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place will receive a medal!

WHEN April 5th (Pool play & 3 point contest)

April 6th (Bracket play) Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Green River, Wyoming

Registration deadline March 18th

Click here to REGISTER

Any questions call 307-871-9233 or 307-871-9778!