Sign Up for the Cowboy State Combine

The Cowboy State Combine is an opportunity for Wyoming high school athletes to test themselves physically and mentally.

Events like this are great for creating competition and seeing where athletes stand in their training, and competitively amongst their peers.

Test your skills with the latest laser technology for the most accurate testing results!

WHEN

Saturday, August 1, 2020 / 8 am – 5pm

WHERE

Rock Springs, WY

SIGN UP NOW

Participation in the Cowboy State Combine Can:

  • Increase college recruiting exposure
  • Provide accurate measures for physical improvement ( faster 40 yard dash, high vertical jump,etc.)
  • Provide a competitive environment to compete against others in your area.
  • Give the athletes an annual event to measure self improvement.
  • Give Smaller town athletes recognition, and validation.

We will also be playing a part in getting these Wyoming high school athletes more exposure, as coaches don't always want to recruit Wyoming athletes for various reasons (travel, competition level, etc). We think WY athletes are capable and we want to showcase that.

-Cooper Palmer

-Cooper Palmer

More Information

  • Testing 40-yard dash, pro agility shuttle, broad jump, vertical jump, and bench press.
  • The morning will be all testing, the afternoon will include 1 on 1 competition and 7 on 7 drills.
  • Athletes can do the Standard package or the Elite package. The difference is the Elite package includes all the standard package benefits + highlight video + a college pick’em card ( up to 10 schools we send your info for you! )
  • Both packages include the full day and a participant uniform.
  • The athlete will need to bring shorts, cleats, etc. No traditional football pads will be worn as it is not a full-contact event.
  • We will need a minimum number of athletes to make this event happen. If we cancel due to lack of registration you will be refunded. 
LEARN MORE

