Sign Up Now! Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament Fundraiser

In honor of the incredibly talented and driven Gary Collins II, the 3rd Annual Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament will take place this summer.

WHEN June 17, 2023 WHERE Rolling Green Golf Course

29 County Club Rd, Green River, WY

During Gary’s life, he poured his heart into making Sweetwater County and Wyoming a better place. He served on many boards, volunteered regularly, and was always willing to lend a helping hand in any way he could.

Gary was the Owner/Operator of SweetwaterNOW. SweetwaterNOW is a product of Gary’s vision, drive, creativity, and entrepreneurial vision. Gary was a man of many talents and trades. In addition to being a talented graphic designer, Gary was a musician and fisherman. He understood the importance of being multifaceted and harnessing the full potential of talent.

The proceeds of the Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament Fundraiser will fund a scholarship that will go to under-served kids of low-income families, potentially single family incomes – who have an interest in music, business, marketing, and trade schools.

PLEASE DON’T FORGET TO REGISTER

Registration Details

$125 Entry Fee Per Player

Includes lunch, cart fees, and green fees. Limited to the first 110 players.

To register contact PGA pro Aaron Berman at the Rolling Green Country Club

Make check payable to:

Sweetwater County School District #2

PO Box 2364

Rock Springs, WY

Memo: Gary’s Foundation

Tournament Details

$125 entry fee per player

8 am registration, 9 am shotgun start

4-person scamble

Gross & blind flights

Flag event

Par 3 betting games

Raffle

Mulligans

$50,000 hole-in-one opportunity

If you are interested in sponsoring the tournament, contact us at garysfoundation@hotmail.com

Get a team together and spend a day on the golf course to support a wonderful cause!