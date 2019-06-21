Sign Up to be a Vendor at Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac’s 2019 Farmer’s Market

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac will kick off their 2019 Farmers Market on July 2nd.

The Market will take place at Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac Dealership every Tuesday from 3pm – 6pm. It will spotlight fresh fruits, vegetables, homemade crafts and baked goods from local and regional vendors.

Whisler would also like to invite any other local and regional vendors to participate.

The 2019 vendor applications are now being accepted. 2019 application fees are free.

Those interested in exhibiting can call Deanna Hunter (307) 362-5677 or email dhunter@whislerchevy.com for Farmer’s Market rules and application today.

