Signatures Will Continue to be Welcome on Broadway Theater Wall

ROCK SPRINGS – The practice of signing the greenroom wall at the Broadway Theater will continue, though with a couple of rules to help regulate what is written.

“It’s our intention to allow performers to keep signing the wall,” Marketing and Theater Coordinator Daniel Bendtsen said.

The Council voted to approve a resolution that would protect existing signatures signed to a green room wall at the theater, while giving the Rock Springs Main Street and Urban Renewal Agency Director Chad Banks and Bendtsen the ability to determine how they would continue. The practice of signing one’s name to a theater is a common one amongst performers, with some theaters having signatures from performers dating back more than 100 years. The tradition at the Broadway Theater doesn’t date back as far, only being developed in the last eight years.

While the wall is becoming filled with signatures and space is beginning to run out, Mayor Max Mickelson voiced concerns about not having control of what was written on the wall, saying a performer’ who used’s signature utilizing profanity while signing their name would be protected under the First Amendment, saying the city wouldn’t be able to pick and choose which signatures could be painted over in that situation.

Bendtsen said rules limiting signatures to the name of the production, its performance dates, and the signatures of cast and crew to a 16-inch by 16-inch square will be imposed to help conserve space and address concerns about the potential for profane messages to be written on the wall. Bendtsen said situations where the cast and crew signatures wouldn’t fit within that space would be considered on a case by case basis.