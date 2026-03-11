Signing Day for TerraPower Permit Marked as Historic Day for Nuclear Energy

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has signed a construction permit for TerraPower’s Natrium reactor in Kemmerer, marking what is being called a historic moment for nuclear energy in the U.S.

“It’s an exciting time for the NRC and nuclear energy in the United States … I love that we’re celebrating this historic moment together,” NRC Chairman Ho Neih said.

The NRC hosted a signing ceremony Monday afternoon, with speakers highlighting the day as an important milestone for both the reactor project and the proliferation of nuclear power in the United States. The Natrium reactor that will be built in Kemmerer is the first of its kind in the U.S. For the NRC, Neih says it represents a new NRC that will enable and accelerate safe and secure usage of nuclear technology.

“I’m going to confidently say that the NRC will not be an impediment to nuclear innovation in America,” Neih said.

Rian Bahran, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Reactors for the Office of Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy, said the department is having an extended moment in nuclear energy. He said President Donald Trump’s May 23, 2025, executive orders set a goal of 400 gigawatts generated by nuclear power by 2025, which quadruples the current output.

For TerraPower, the permit is a milestone in the company’s 18-year life and represents a culmination of nearly two decades of work. The advanced reactor design that will be built in Kemmerer will be the first commercial reactor project of its kind in the country

Chris Levesque, the CEO of TerraPower, said regulators and his company share a common goal to build “safe, reliable and clean energy.” Levesque said the demand for electricity is increasing and that TerraPower’s Natrium technology will play an essential role in the future of the nation’s energy grid. He also commented on how well Wyoming and Lincoln County have worked with TerraPower.

“This is a state that knows how to get projects done and we’re thrilled to be working in Wyoming,” Levesque said. “We’ve continually been impressed not only by their understanding of the many pieces of getting new projects built, but their willingness to engage throughout the process.”

Levesque also said construction on the reactor is expected to start in the coming weeks.