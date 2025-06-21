Signs Promoting Green River Pride Event Reportedly Stolen

Green River resident Becky Iwen holds a sign advertising Pride in the Park. Iwen said signs she placed for the event were taken a day after being placed. Facebook/Pride in the Park photo.

GREEN RIVER — Several signs placed to promote Saturday’s Pride in the Park at Expedition Island were stolen prior to the event according to a volunteer.

Green River resident Becky Iwen said eight of the 10 signs she placed Thursday during her lunch break were missing as of Friday afternoon. Iwen said she reported the theft to the Green River Police Department and was informed officers would check nearby security cameras but doesn’t expect anyone involved will face charges. She said if given the option, she wouldn’t press charges because the signs weren’t very expensive to make. The act of taking the signs down is what upsets her.

“It does make me sad,” Iwen said.

This isn’t the first time the Pride in the Park was met with adversity, though Iwen said it may not have been intended. Iwen said prior to first Pride in the Park two years ago, someone had placed stickers promoting white nationalism at Expedition Island. Iwen said organizers weren’t sure if the stickers targeted their event specifically or were placed in the park.

Regardless of intent, white nationalist groups have traditionally targeted the LGBTQ community with violent acts and vandalism of LGBTQ symbols.

While the signs have disappeared, the event will still take place. Pride in the Park will be at Expedition Island Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Iwen said the event celebrates LGBTQ visibility and joy and will conclude with a color finale. The finale features dust dyed to represent different colors of the rainbow.

“People are welcome to join us in celebration,” Iwen said.