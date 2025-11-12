Signups for Annual Toys for Kids Program Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — Signups for the annual Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs are taking place Nov. 12 and 25.

Signups for the program take place at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, at 90 Center St., on both days from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The toy giveaway day takes place at the former Washington Elementary School at 625 Ashay St., Dec. 14 from 1-4 p.m.

New toys and monetary donations are being accepted by the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The Ace Hardware locations in Rock Springs and Green River also accepting donations for the program.

The Rock Springs Firefighters Local #1499, with support from the Rock Springs Fire Department are sponsoring the program. The firefighters have collected and sorted toys donated by residents for decades, ensuring children are able to receive a Christmas gift. The program is for children up to age 12.