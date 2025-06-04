Silver Stream Farm Awarded Grant From the Food Security System Implementation Project

hPINEDALE — The Wyoming Department of Family Services and Food Works Group announced that eight Wyoming organizations were awarded pilot grant funds to strengthen food production in the state.

One of the entities to receive this grant is Silver Stream Farm (previously Satchitananda Farm) of Pinedale. Silver Stream Farm received part of the total $322,705 grant. The grant allows the farm to build relationships with local food security service organizations and provide high-quality, Wyoming-grown vegetables to these organizations at no cost. The farm will be able to build a scalable and sustainable process to provide long-term, local food distribution to food-insecure Wyomingites from 2026 forward.

The Food Security System Implementation Project includes a forward contract grant program to support development. It strengthens relationships between Wyoming producers and food security service organizations. The grant is part of the $2.4 million Food Security System Implementation Project. The project strengthens food access in Wyoming through distribution of funds and providing technical assistance to food system contributors in the state.