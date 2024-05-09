Simplot Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Simplot extends its warmest congratulations to all high school graduates, particularly those who are children of our esteemed employees. The year 2024 marks a significant milestone for these remarkable individuals as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

We recognize the dedication, hard work, and resilience required to navigate the challenges of high school. The graduates have demonstrated their commitment to education, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.

To our employee’s high school graduates, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for the contributions and dedication of your parents. Their hard work and passion have undoubtedly played a vital role in your academic achievements.

Jonah Anderson, son of Joe Anderson, Black Butte High School Simeon Brady, son of Chad Brady, Manila High School Noah Brandt, son of Kelly Brandt, Rock Springs High School Ella Brewster, daughter of Ben Brewster, Rock Springs High School Ashton Corona, son of Joe Corona, Pocahontas High School – Arkansas Jaxxon Gomez, son of Edgar Gomez, Green River High School Payton Jenkins, son of Tod Jenkins, Rock Springs High School Jace McDaniel, son of Eric McDaniel, Green River High School Klohe Pitts, daughter of Lori Pitts, Rock Springs High School Joe Rall, son of Justin Rall, Rock Springs High School Diamond Ross, daughter of Crystal Jordan, Black Butte High School Bryton Steele, son of Brandon Steele, Rock Springs High School

