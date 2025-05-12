Simplot Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Simplot proudly celebrates the accomplishments of our employees’ children and extends heartfelt congratulations to the graduating class of 2025! We recognize the hard work and dedication each of you has demonstrated throughout your academic journey, and we enthusiastically look forward to witnessing your bright futures unfold.

Your achievements bring immense pride to your families and the entire Simplot community. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors! Congratulations!

Abby Cantlin, graduating from Mountain View High School
Griffin Romero, graduating from Farson-Eden High School
Kaleb Gunter, graduating from Green River High School
Kyra Olson, graduating from Green River High School
Max Parker, graduating from Rock Springs High School
Michael Rubich, graduating from Rock Springs High School
Julie Bowen, graduating from Green River High School
Parker Costantino, graduating from Rock Springs High School
Griffen Garner, graduating from Rock Spring High School

