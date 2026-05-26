Simplot Congratulates the Class of 2026

Simplot Congratulates the Class of 2026

Simplot would like to congratulate all Simplot employee graduates and the entire Class of 2026 on their achievements.

Graduation is an accomplishment that takes hard work and dedication and these young adults deserve every bit of recognition for how far they’ve come.

⭐️ Simplot Employee Graduates

Jayla Daniels, RSHS

Jane Fellbaum, RSHS

Kiera Harrison, RSHS

Carson Jenkins, RSHS

Fisher Lance, RSHS

Johnathan Renfro, RSHS

Brynlee Salazar, RSHS

Aubrie Stanton, RSHS

Emalee Steele, RSHS

Olivia Bernal, GRHS

Dalynn Graves, GRHS

Aiden Haggit, GRHS

Robert Heward, GRHS

Evan Maser, GRHS

Rylee Davis, BBHS

Congratulations to you all, YOU DID IT!

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