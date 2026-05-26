Simplot Congratulates the Class of 2026

Simplot would like to congratulate all Simplot employee graduates and the entire Class of 2026 on their achievements.
Graduation is an accomplishment that takes hard work and dedication and these young adults deserve every bit of recognition for how far they’ve come.
⭐️ Simplot Employee Graduates
Jayla Daniels, RSHS
Jane Fellbaum, RSHS
Kiera Harrison, RSHS
Carson Jenkins, RSHS
Fisher Lance, RSHS
Johnathan Renfro, RSHS
Brynlee Salazar, RSHS
Aubrie Stanton, RSHS
Emalee Steele, RSHS
Olivia Bernal, GRHS
Dalynn Graves, GRHS
Aiden Haggit, GRHS
Robert Heward, GRHS
Evan Maser, GRHS
Rylee Davis, BBHS
Congratulations to you all, YOU DID IT!
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