Simplot Hiring Buyer

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy.

We currently have a Buyer position available at our AgriBusiness plant in Rock Springs, WY.

The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

Summary

The buyer position at Simplot is responsible for transacting millions in spend across multiple sites for their assigned categories, regions and stakeholders. In this role, the buyer has the opportunity to affect the assurance of supply, quality, service level, cost, innovation and reliability with Simplot’s preferred vendor partners across the supply chain.

Relationships and the ability to influence and communicate across multiple functions from site leadership to operations to maintenance will be critical to delivering on the procurement value proposition. Skills & knowledge to deliver high end results consist of ERP system experience, inventory management, negotiation, salesmanship, data analysis, training and program buying.

Responsibilites

Responsible for all proper vendor selection, sourcing, accurate and prompt transaction processing as well as problem resolution.

At direction of Category Manager, buyer will engage in simple sourcing activities and will perform simple vendor negotiations.

Responsible for all aspects of the purchase transaction.

Conversion of requisitions to PO, expediting of critical purchases, managing approved vendor lists, and ensuring pricing accuracy.

Resolves transactional vendor quality complaints such as missing documentation, improper quantity, minor quality issues, late delivery etc.

Buyer measures key supplier performance metrics around pricing, delivery, and quality.

Works with A/P and master data management teams to ensure vendor data is up to date and accurate.

Provides training and support for internal Simplot stakeholders regarding use of ERP systems and procurement work flows to expedite purchasing of goods and services.

Establishes and maintains “Buy Card” that documents contracted pricing, preferred vendors, key terms and conditions and any transaction specific notes.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree from 4 year college or university

3 or more years’ experience working in ERP systems Oracle, SAP etc., Purchasing, Planning or Warehousing.

Service line specific skill sets: JDE, Agvance, ERP buy systems knowledge, Microsoft Excel/Word Knowledge and understanding of at least one Simplot Business Unit Purchasing process.

Written communication skills.

Working towards a CPSM.

Disclaimer –These statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of personnel so classified.

Please prepare a cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications and submit with your resume via our online application process described above. For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document. This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

