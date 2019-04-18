Simplot Hiring Instrumentation & Electrical Supervisor

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy.

We currently have an Instrumentation & Electrical Supervisor position available at our AgriBusiness plant in Rock Springs, WY.

The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

Summary

Responsible for overseeing electrical and instrumentation activities including routine

and turnaround maintenance throughout the plant.

Works directly with other departments in the plant to help ensure efficient operation and minimize downtime within manufacturing/mining operations. Promotes new and innovative thinking around equipment reliability.

Provide direction and leadership to the electrical group through

coaching, problem-solving, personnel management and training to ensure a safe,

environmentally sound, and productive environment.

Responsibilities

Plan, coordinate and supervise the maintenance and repair of all electrical

systems in a cost-efficient manner.

department. Participate in short and long-range forecasting to include process improvement

and cost reduction. Responsible for electrical parts requisition and planning for all electrical projects

Supervise material planning to avoid downtime due to lack of personnel or parts.

Conduct required site inspections supervise safety, housekeeping and reporting.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of electrical techniques and technology to ensure

maximum operation and cost efficiency.

maximum operation and cost efficiency. Maintains job knowledge by frequent referral to operating and safety procedures,

plant directives and goals. Assists in writing procedures. Prepares and conducts monthly team and safety training meetings. Oversees corrective action teams to examine and resolve problems. Handles

personnel problems and takes disciplinary action. Troubleshoots and corrects

problems.

Requirements

Electrical related degree / license / 5+ years industrial electrical experience

preferred. Equivalent combination of education and experience will be

Ability to use and understand tools and meters associated with electricity and

read and understand electrical diagrams.

Mathematical skills for cost/benefit analysis, cost control and budgeting.

Record of good judgement in reasoning, problem solving, and decision making.

Proficient in use of computers with operating knowledge of spreadsheet, word

Disclaimer –These statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of personnel so classified.

To Apply

Submit your application here.

Please prepare a cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications and submit with your resume via our online application process described above. For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document. This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact the JRS Talent and Culture department for assistance at

careers@simplot.com.

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.

