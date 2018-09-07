Simplot Hiring Maintenance Mechanic

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy.

We currently have an OM2 Mechanic position available at our facility in Rock Springs, WY. The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

Responsibilites

Ability to work with others in a safe, cooperative, and productive manner

Perform inspections and PM’s on plant rotating equipment.

Perform Mechanical repairs in the Operating plants on Pumps, Motors, Valves, Piping, Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Bucket Elevators, Belt lines, Kilns, etc.

Complete tear down inspection and repairs of plant equipment, Pumps, Motors, Gearboxes, valves etc.

Perform Laser and Dial Indicator alignments on equipment.

Operate Overhead Cranes, Fork Lifts, Manlifts, Carry Deck Cranes(15 ton)

Report for work promptly everyday as scheduled.

Respond to overtime and callout requirements as plant needs dictate.

Perform millwright jobs as assigned.

Completion of Primary Mechanical skills checklist.

Completion of Secondary Welding skills checklist.

Completion of College testing program.

Requirements

3 years Industrial Maintenance Experience..

Associate’s degree in Industrial Maintenance required if less than 2 years industrial maintenance experience.

Compensation will be determined by level of demonstrated experience based on college testing program and work experience

The position is for day-shift that periodically requires schedule adjustments as plant needs dictate and may require rotating shift work

Hourly Pay

DOE

Pay grade range for these positions is O&M 3 to O&M 6 ($33.80-$39.77).

