Simplot Hiring Process Control Engineer

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy.

We currently have a Process Control Engineer position available at our AgriBusiness plant in Rock Springs, WY.

The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

Summary

programming logics that are required to modify or ad new process control information as required from operating or engineering departments. Prepares screen displays for new or modified items; assist in network expansion and setup for computers for server or client services.

Works directly with end-users to troubleshoot and resolve problems.

Works with business and local and Corporate IT Departments to implement new projects and technology to the business.

Responsibilities

Works constructively and communicates well within the process control group to meet departmental and plant goals.

Works on complex problems, projects, or tasks under direction of the department supervisor or more experienced engineers.

Analyzes and evaluates existing or proposed systems and devices or modifies procedures to process data and solve problems.

Provides support and troubleshooting services to all employees at the site.

Under direction of experienced engineers, designs and programs logic to accomplish process control changes within the plant.

Designs new screen displays, performs installations, repair, upgrades, and troubleshooting for software and hardware related to operational process control.

Provides installation, troubleshooting and maintenance for all of the DCS and PLC infrastructures at the locations.

Performs work as directed to maintain or expand control networks and logic used to ensure redundancy on control systems for the plant.

Monitors, learns, understands and applies remedies to problems with process control servers and clients.

Learns to set up computers to perform the server or client functions.

Works with IT department to set standards, work on projects, and helps implement business or IT solutions.

Assists with providing server administration for local servers.

Learns and understand the server systems within the facility to eventually provide application administration and support, where applicable.

Assesses problems/resolutions to determine where improvements can be made or trends identified.

Assists with building and maintaining hardware inventory and IT documentation for areas supported.

Obtains training to increase or improve knowledge of information systems technology.

Makes suggestions to department peers where applicable.

Participates in 24/7/365 coverage rotation to support 24/7/365 plant operation.

Requirements

BS or BA from four-year College or university and a minimum of three plus years related experience and/or training with an understanding of process control design and application in a 24/7 facility.

*Combination of education and/or training/experience will be considered for this position. Knowledge of information technology, personal computers, software, networking and peripheral equipment.

Proficiency in Microsoft platforms including Microsoft Client OS, Office 200x, Windows Server, Active directory, GPO’s, Microsoft back office products, networking, printers, peripherals, client anti-virus, and SharePoint.

Must demonstrate an understanding of network troubleshooting.

Experience with configuration of Siemens PCS-7 DCS for process control.

Computer networking including optic and wireless system applications and experience with hardware signal communication types, digital and analog with electrical connections to the DCS or PLC requirements.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Must be able to speak and write clearly and succinctly in a variety of communication settings and styles. Must be able to work well with other employees in the work group and with personnel from other departments at the facility.

Customer oriented/customer service skills required.

Process control background preferred.

Disclaimer –These statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of personnel so classified.

To Apply

Submit your application here for Job #7245

Please prepare a cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications and submit with your resume via our online application process described above. For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document. This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact the JRS Talent and Culture department for assistance at

careers@simplot.com.

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.

