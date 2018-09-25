Simplot Hiring Senior HR Administrator

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy.

We currently have a Senior HR Administrator / HR Administrator position available at our AgriBusiness plant in Rock Springs, WY.

The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

Apply Here for Job #5898

Summary

The Senior HR Administrator is responsible for the day-to-day administration of policies and programs covering several or all of the following HR programs: recruiting, salary administration, benefits administration, training, employee and labor relations, safety, personnel research, and system and data administration. Provides input in the development of policies and procedures. Supports HR and Plant Management in a variety of efforts.

Responsibilites

Counsels managers and supervisors on discipline and termination procedures.

May recruit and manage selection process for both hourly and salaried positions.

May also conduct exit interviews and advise management of key issues.

Assists with ensuring compliance with EEO regulations, including development of Affirmative Action Plan, Utilization Analyses and any required reporting and Vet-100.

Involved in preparation of annual Affirmative Action plan, Utilization, and Progress reports.

Oversees employee record maintenance, including increases, new hires, terminations, and all other job changes.

Consults with management and employees with respect to personnel policies, practices and procedures, in accordance with labor agreements and/or local work rules when appropriate.

Consults and assists in problem resolution related to human resource issues.

Ensures compliance with state and federal regulations.

Counsels employees regarding employment, education, and HR issues.

Responsible for disability management programs.

Oversees administration of employee Transitional Return to Work, FMLA and STD programs.

May provide new hire and/or benefit orientation for all eligible employees.

Escalates issues to HR Manager, HR Business Partner, or to corporate functional teams when appropriate.

Oversees company programs such as Service Awards, United Way events, and other employee functions.

Manages donation/public relations budget. Supports community relations and participates in local community functions and activities to enhance the company image in local area.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from 4 year college or university.

Senior HR Administrator: 2+ years related experience and/or training.

HR Administrator: 0-2 years related experience and/or training.

Combination of education, training and/or experience will be considered for this position.

To Apply

Submit your application here for job #5898.

Please prepare a cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications and submit with your resume via our online application process described above. For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document. This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact the JRS Talent and Culture department for assistance at

careers@simplot.com.

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.