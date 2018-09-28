Simplot Hiring Analytical Lab Technician

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy.

We currently have an Analytical Lab Technician position available at our AgriBusiness plant in Rock Springs, WY.

The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

Summary

Performs all the special analysis required in the laboratory by conducting a wide range of tests, including environmental water analysis, pesticide analysis, and trace metals analysis. Prepares solutions, maintains instruments, trains technicians, and performs backup duties for analytical technicians in their absence.

Responsibilites

May sample and analyze water wells and ponds for regulatory requirements.

Analyzes the quality of fertilizer products, raw materials, and intermediate process control streams by weighing, preparing, measuring, calculating and passing off on data taken from samples.

Prepares solutions, standards and reagents for laboratory quality control and plant operators.

Keeps work area clean, safe and organized by cleaning glassware, counters and surfaces.

Prepares solutions for laboratory quality control and plant operators.

Make minor repairs lab equipment as necessary.

Prepares chemical solutions for use in processing, following standardized formulas or experimental procedures.

Requirements

Education (Nonessential)

Bachelor’s Degree from 4 year college or university

Other information

Three plus years related experience and/or training.

periods of time and occasionally be able to lift up 50 pounds.

periods of time and occasionally be able to lift up 50 pounds. Must be willing to work shifts to include nights, weekends, and holidays.

Computer knowledge in Microsoft applications including Word and Excel desired.

Combination of education, training and/or experience will be considered for this position.

This profile is intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed and is not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of those in this job classification.

To Apply

Submit your application here .

Please prepare a cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications and submit with your resume via our online application process described above. For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document. This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact the JRS Talent and Culture department for assistance at

careers@simplot.com.

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.

