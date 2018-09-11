Simplot Hiring Warehouse Purchasing Manager

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy.

We currently have a position available at our AgriBusiness plant in Rock Springs, WY.

The Warehouse Purchasing Manager is responsible for the efficient operation and management of multiple warehouses and staffing. The Storehouse Manager directs, coordinates and manages all functions related to the storehouse inventory and the staff assigned to the storehouse. The manager is accountable for the performance of the storehouse and stock inventory program and the procedures/process’s to ensure efficient effective operation.

The manager will work closely with both the A/P team in Enterprise Solutions and the Purchasing Service Line leader in Enterprise Procurement to ensure proper receiving, JDE requisitioning, ensure min/max and reorder points are established and managed to ensure timely payment and delivery of all site required parts.

Responsibilites

Promotes a positive safety culture.

Ensures that the Storehouse procedures comply with all applicable government regulations and Simplot’s safety standards.

Inventory Management and reduction of working capital.

Inventory Cycle Count Planning and Process development.

Approval of Cycle Counts and adjustments.

Training & Development of Receivers, Clerks, and Attendants.

Handles department training, staffing and scheduling, performance management, and ensures adequate department coverage of Stores/Warehouse staffing.

Achieves maximum product efficiency by integrating the needs of all departments and functions and establishing standard parts and supplies which will satisfy a majority of customers.

Facilitates communication between suppliers and customers (company personnel) to ensure customers’ needs are met.

Communicates areas of concern to suppliers, supervisor, or subordinates and provides expertise in acquisition/warehousing decisions.

Develops, monitors, and reviews policies and procedures to ensure materials and services are acquired timely, best price and are safely and securely stored, properly distributed, and disposed of when necessary.

Assists in administrative and budgetary procedures and participates in cost reviews.

Interacts professionally with site personnel, contractors, and vendors.

Resolves inventory issues.

Vendor Returns.

Establish regular reorder point w/ Procurement.

Facilitates transition of parts to preferred vendors.

Qualifications

Bachelor Degree with 2 years of Managing/Operating Warehouse inventory OR – High school diploma with 5 years of Managing/Operating Warehouse inventory.

Demonstrated commitment to safety

Have advanced computer skills in spreadsheets, word processing, and database software.

Demonstrated leadership skills and self-motivation.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Advanced communication skills, both written and oral.

Good estimating, organizational, and prioritization skills.

Demonstrated logical problem solving and analytical skills.

Submit your application here for job #5900.

Please prepare a cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications and submit with your resume via our online application process described above. For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document. This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact the JRS Talent and Culture department for assistance at

careers@simplot.com.

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.

