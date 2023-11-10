Simplot Honors The Men And Women of Our Armed Forces Past And Present

On Veteran’s Day, we fly the flag,

At full staff, proud and free.

A symbol of our country,

For all the world to see.

We fly it high, for those who serve,

And for those, who have served before.

To protect our nation and way of life,

In peacetime and in war.

They come from every walk of life,

Every gender, race and creed.

And they put their private lives on hold,

To serve our country’s need.

They put their bodies and lives at risk,

So that we might be protected.

They deserve much more than just our thanks,

They deserve to be respected.

Most veterans served our nation well,

Then returned, as they expected.

But some came home, with special needs,

Which must not be neglected.

Some came home, in coffins draped,

With the flag that they had served.

To a military funeral,

And the honors they deserved.

Some never made it home again,

Their bodies never found.

But wherever it is their body lies,

That place, is hallowed ground.

Give thanks to every veteran,

For the Freedoms we hold dear.

And God Bless Every Veteran,

Every day of every year

Written by: Don Merrill

J.R. Simplot Co.-Retired 53 yrs

Vietnam Veteran-U.S. Navy