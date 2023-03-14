Simpson Pleads Not Guilty on All Counts in Wyoming Club Shooting

ROCK SPRINGS — Parker Thomas Simpson, 31, of Rock Springs, pled not guilty today to 17 charges related to an alleged shooting that took at the Wyoming Club on Saturday evening, January 28.

Simpson was arraigned in Third District Court this afternoon before Judge Suzannah Robinson. He pled not guilty to all charges including 15 counts of reckless endangerment in the alleged incident.

He also pled not guilty to felony property destruction and felony possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

If convicted of all charges, Simpson faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary, 15 years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center and fines in the amount of $22,250.

His trial date has been set for June 26 at 9 a.m. He remains in the Sweetwater County Detention Center on $300,000 bond.