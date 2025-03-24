Simpson to Lie in State at Capitol Rotunda Thursday and Friday

CHEYENNE –– The family of Sen. Al Simpson has shared details for the public to pay their respects to the former U.S. Senator, who will lie in state in the Wyoming State Capitol Rotunda on Thursday and Friday.

A processional will arrive at the Wyoming Capitol at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday with a military procession from 26th Street, between the Herschler buildings and through the north doors of the Wyoming Capitol. Chief Justice Kate Fox will offer brief remarks upon the arrival of the casket.

The Capitol will remain open until 8 p.m. on Thursday to accommodate visitation, and will open at 7 a.m. on Friday. A military recession of the casket will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday with a short prayer service conducted by Rev. Christian Paul Basel, Rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Cheyenne, as well as remarks by Senator Simpson’s brother, Dr. Peter K. Simpson and Gov. Mark Gordon.

The Simpson family will host a free public celebration of life for Sen. Simpson at the University of Wyoming’s Arena Auditorium at 11 a.m. March 29.

The U.S. and Wyoming flags should be returned to full-staff at sunset March 31, the day of Sen. Simpson’s interment.