Sisecam Blue Mine Rescue Team Fares Well in Recent Competition

Sisecam Blue Mine Rescue Team Fares Well in Recent Competition

Those attending the competition are in back row from left to right Mine Manager Tyler Dick Sisecam, Safety Director Neil Malicoat, Co-Captain Jake Knutson, Gas Man Rich Clark, Fresh Air Base Attendant Joe Wamsley, Captain Kael Brady, and in the front are Map Man Zach Page, First Aid Dustin Smith, Team Trainer Chris Barker, and Fresh Air Base Ryan Becenti.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sisecam Blue mine rescue team recently competed in a mine rescue competition and returned home with many first and second place awards, including first place in the overall combination competition.

The Sisecam Blue mine rescue team traveled to Dandridge, Tennessee, last week and competed in a mine rescue competition. The competition included a two-day field competition, which consists of going into a simulated mine disaster and rescuing trapped miners. There also is a first aid, team tech, and BG-4 bench competition.

The Sisecam Blue was recognized in the following areas.

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • First place in the team tech competition. Team members are Rich Clark and Zach Page.
  • Second place first aid. Team members are Dustin Smith, Jake Knutson, and Ryan Becenti.
  • First place field day one.
  • First place field day two.
  • First place overall field.
  • First place overall combination (field, tech, and first aid combined) Field team members are Kael Brady, Rich Clark, Zach Page, Dustin Smith, Jake Knutson, Ryan Becenti and Joe Wamsley

Congratulations!

Related Articles

United Steel Workers 13214 Donates $400 to Lincoln Middle School

United Steel Workers 13214 Donates $400 to Lincoln Middle School

Scout Creates Flag Collection Box for Eagle Project

Scout Creates Flag Collection Box for Eagle Project

Missing Chihuahua to be Reunited with Owner After Seven Years

Missing Chihuahua to be Reunited with Owner After Seven Years

Seed and Houseplant Swap Set for Saturday

Seed and Houseplant Swap Set for Saturday