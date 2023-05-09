Sisecam Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Sisecam would like to congratulate their employee graduates and the entire class of 2023.
Your accomplishments are great, and your futures are bright.
WELL DONE!
Trenten Butcher // Rock Springs High School // Kyle and Lori Butcher
Paige Layne // Rock Springs High School // Jundee and Jan Layne
Max Mikesell // Rock Springs High School // Natalie and Nathan Mikesell
Taylee Marie Wickersham // Rock Springs High School // Gary Wickersham
Deylin Miller // Green River High School // Chris and Aubrey Miller
Nathan Mitchell // Green River High School // Andy and Susan Mitchell
John Spicer // Rock Springs High School // Jeram and Kalli Spicer
Nathan Stevenson // Green River High School // Brett and Shantel Stevenson
Jayleigh Wright // Green River High School // Clayton Wright
Advertisement - Story continues below...