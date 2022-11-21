Sisecam Makes $10,000 Donation to Wyoming Hunger Initiative

GREEN RIVER — Sisecam recently made a $10,000 donation to The Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the funds will be used for the Holiday Drive.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative wants to ensure that all Wyoming families in need are able to enjoy a holiday meal this season, so we’re raising funds for Wyoming law enforcement agencies’ annual Shop with a Cop programs statewide.

Our state’s law enforcement personnel are true partners in the fight against food insecurity in Wyoming and Wyoming Hunger Initiative is proud to support their efforts to serve the community during the holiday season.