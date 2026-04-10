Sisneros Signs with Wyoming to Continue Record-Setting High Jump Career

Sergio Sisneros surrounded by family as he signs with the University of Wyoming for Track and Field. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper.

ROCK SPRINGS — Sergio Sisneros is staying close to home to continue his track and field career.

The Rock Springs standout recently signed with the University of Wyoming, where he will compete in the high jump after a record-setting high school career. Sisneros holds the school’s indoor high jump record.

Sisneros said the opportunity to remain near family while representing the Cowboys made Wyoming a natural choice.

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“It’s really close to home,” he said. “Ever since I was little I’ve always worn Wyoming clothes and it kind of just made me feel like I fit the part to be a cowboy. Just close to home, being close to family. It’s kind of nice being three and a half hours away.”

Sisneros leaves Rock Springs as the school record holder in the high jump for indoor track and is still chasing more history before his high school career ends. He said one of his top goals this season is to break the outdoor school record of 6 feet, 9 inches.

“I’m trying to break the outdoor school record, which is 6 feet 9, so I’m gonna try to get 6 feet 10,” Sisneros said. “And then I’m starting triple jump again too, see if I can break the 45 feet barrier.”

His path to becoming one of the top high jumpers in the state wasn’t always clear. Sisneros said he originally envisioned himself as a sprinter before being guided toward the event where he now excels.

“I don’t really know. I think it’s just because I’ve kind of realized I was kind of good at something,” he said. “I really wasn’t a high jumper at all. I kind of just wanted to sprint and go to college for sprints, until (coach) Crockett told me I was tall and long, and I needed to jump, so I listened to him. It helped me out a lot.”

Now, Sisneros will take that success to Laramie, where he’s eager for both the athletic and personal opportunities that come with competing at the collegiate level.

“I have some friends going,” he said. “I’m excited to meet new people. It’ll be nice to be around people my age with goals, to continue life.”

For Sisneros, signing with Wyoming represents more than just the next step in his athletic career. It’s the result of years of work and perseverance.

“It means a lot,” he said. “When I was younger, I always doubted myself, not thinking I could be a collegiate athlete until I started putting in the work, weight room, running on my own, staying away from certain people who are going to drag me down. It really means a lot to be able to continue this.”

As he prepares for his final high school meets, Sisneros also hopes to leave a lasting message for younger athletes following in his footsteps.

“Definitely don’t let your ego fill you up like a balloon,” he said. “Just work hard. If you have a goal, pursue it and don’t just let it sit behind, because you never know if you could do that goal or not.”

Check out more photos of Sisneros’ signing below.