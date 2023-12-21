Sister Dorothy Henscheid (November 16, 1930-October 31, 2023)

Sister Dorothy Henscheid passed away peacefully at 10:31 p.m., Oct. 31, 2023 at the age of 92. She was born Nov. 16, 1930.

A Sister of Charity of Leavenworth for 72 years, she entered religious life Aug. 21, 1951, and took the name Sister Mary Lois when she received her habit. She later returned to her baptismal name.

Born in Rupert, Idaho, Sister Dorothy was the eldest of the seven children of William J. and Mary K. (née Bott) Henscheid.

Sister Dorothy taught at the elementary and high school levels for many years in Kansas, Montana, Missouri, and California. She also taught at Saint Mary College, worked in Pastoral Ministry, and eventually became Assistant Director of the Mother House Campus and then the Director of Campus. She then earned degrees from Saint Mary College and Humboldt State University, with additional studies at Carroll College, Madonna College, Denver University, the University of Indiana, and the University of Notre Dame.

Preceding Sister Dorothy in death were her parents; sisters, Angeline King and Mary Borrowman; and brother, Leo Joseph Henscheid. Survivors include her sisters, Sister Kathleen Marie Henscheid, SCL, Debora (Richard) Povlsen, and Katherine (Gary) Maxson; nieces and nephews; and the SCL Community.

The vigil and funeral took place Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. Interment was in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Mother House grounds.