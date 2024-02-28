Six Cowgirls Earn All-Mountain West Honors

Carly Palmer. Courtesy photo from gowyo.com

LARAMIE – The Mountain West Conference announced their Girls Swimming All-Conference team on Wednesday. A half dozen University of Wyoming student-athletes were recognized.  

Carly Palmer led the way with three honors. The Senior Recognition Award winner garnered all-conference for her performance in the 200-yard individual medley, the 100-yard breaststroke, and the 100-yard freestyle.

Brynlee Busskohl and Tara Joyce earned two All-Mountain West honors each. Busskohl did so in the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes, and Joyce did so in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles. 

Heidi Billings, Alicia Gonzalez, and Nettie Knapton rounded out the award winners for the Cowgirls. Billings was all-conference in the 200-yard backstroke, Gonzalez was in the 1-meter and Knapton was in platform.

Both Gonzalez and Knapton continue their seasons at the Zone E Diving Championships. That meet takes place in Flagstaff, Arizona, inside the Wall Aquatic Center from March 11-13.  

