Six Green River Swimmers Earn All-State Honors in 4A

GREEN RIVER — Six swimmers from Green River High School have been named All-State in 4A, capping off another successful season for the Wolves. The swimmers’ achievements highlight Green River’s continued excellence in Wyoming high school swimming, with several athletes making repeat appearances on the All-State list.

Leading the team is Tanith Smith, who earned her fourth consecutive All-State selection (2021-2024), underscoring her consistent performance and key role in the team’s success over the course of her High School career. Smith’s remarkable season in both individual events and relays showcased her talent and dedication, solidifying her as one of the state’s elite swimmers.

Joining Smith are seasoned All-State honorees Tavia Arnell and Haley Clevenger, both of whom also earned All-State honors in 2022 and 2023. Arnell’s contributions, particularly in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly, along with Clevenger’s performances in freestyle events, were instrumental in the Wolves’ runner-up finish at state.

Rounding out the All-State honorees for Green River are first-time recipients Alayna Kelhofer, Peyton Murray, and Kaylin Uhrig. Each of these athletes played pivotal roles in Green River’s relay events and showcased strong performances throughout the season.

Congratulations to the swimmers on another great season!