Six Rock Springs Residents Arrested in Connection with April Assault

ROCK SPRINGS — An alleged assault that took place at a Rock Springs home on April 27th has resulted in six locals residents being charged with multiple crimes.

According to a statement released this evening by the Rock Springs Police Department, officers responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on that April night regarding an assault that took place at an undisclosed home in Rock Springs.

An investigation by the RSPD Detectives Division revealed that six people forced their way into the residence and proceeded to assault a person who lived there. The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The suspects were identified as Levi Kerbs, Travis Kerbs, Edward Mireles, Donald Jacobson, Mason Martin, and Shawnda Scott, all residents of Rock Springs.

On Friday, June 19, six arrest warrants were issued for the suspects in the assault. Four of the six suspects were located on this date, arrested and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The charges are as follows:

Levi Kerbs, 24, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, Unlawful Contact, and Simple Battery; $75,000 bond.

Travis Kerbs, 24, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, and Simple Battery; $75,000 bond.

Edward Mireles, 44, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure and Simple Battery; $150,000 bond.

Shawnda Scott, 35, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, Unlawful Contact, and Simple Battery; $75,000 bond.

Levi Kerbs

Travis Kerbs

Edward Mireles

Shawnda Scott

Today, Jacobson and Martin were arrested and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Jacobson, 47, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure. His bond is pending.

Martin, 24, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure and Simple Battery. His bond is also pending.

The case remains under investigation according to the RSPD statement.