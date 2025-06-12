Six Sweetwater County, Bridger Valley Athletes Earn All-State Honors in Track and Field

SOUTHWEST WYOMING — Six local athletes were named to the 2025 Wyoming all-state track and field team following their standout performances at the state meet last month in Casper.

The Wyoming Coaches Association released the official list of honorees this week. Unlike many postseason awards, all-state selections in track and field are not determined by vote. Instead, the designation goes to the top two finishers in each individual event and to athletes on winning relay teams at the state meet.

Mountain View High School led Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley with five athletes recognized in Class 3A competition, including four boys and one girl.

Race Carr, Ashton Colangelo, Corbin Lake and Kolby Roitz were each selected from the Mountain View boys team. On the girls’ side, Addison Hickey was Mountain View’s lone all-state honoree.

In Class 4A, Brynn Bider of Rock Springs earned all-state honors for the Tigers. Bider was one of the top performers in Wyoming’s largest classification, finishing the season as the division’s best long jumper and earning first place in both indoor and outdoor track.