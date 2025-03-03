Six Wyoming Cowboys Wrestlers Seeded for Big 12 Championship

LARAMIE — Six University of Wyoming wrestlers have secured top-eight seeds for the upcoming Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championship, set for this weekend at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Leading the pack is Joey Novak at 197 pounds, who earned the No. 2 seed after an impressive 19-3 season, including five victories over ranked opponents. Novak enters the tournament on a 13-match winning streak.

At 149 pounds, Gabe Willochell secured the No. 4 seed with a 16-9 record, highlighted by four wins against ranked competitors. Jared Hill, wrestling at 157 pounds, is seeded fifth after an 18-8 season that featured a team-high six ranked victories.

Eddie Neitenbach, competing at 184 pounds, earned the No. 6 seed with a 10-5 record and two wins over ranked foes. Riley Davis (174 pounds) and Sam Mitchell (heavyweight) both claimed No. 8 seeds. Davis posted a 13-11 season, including a ranked win at 184 pounds, while Mitchell compiled a 20-8 record with one victory over a ranked opponent.

Additionally, four Cowboys will enter the tournament unseeded: Garrett Ricks (125 pounds), Stockton O’Brien (133), Cole Brooks (141), and Cooper Voorhees (165). The complete tournament brackets are scheduled for release Monday afternoon.

The Big 12 Championship will take place Saturday and Sunday in Tulsa, with Wyoming’s wrestlers aiming to make their mark on the conference stage.