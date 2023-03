GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is pleased to announce its sixth annual quilt exhibit in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild.

This year’s theme is “Quilted Self Portraits,” which opened today at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E Flaming Gorge Way. The exhibit will remain on display through April 29.

For additional information, call (307) 872-6435 or contact the museum by email at bensona@sweetwatercountywy.gov.