Sixth Case of Measles in Wyoming Confirmed

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of measles in Teton County, bringing the total measles cases in Wyoming to six.

One case is an adult with no identified link to the previous Teton County cases. The other case had direct exposure to a previously identified case.

The WDH said this underscores the highly contagious nature of the measles virus.

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The public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times:

Target Jackson Hole, 510 S. Highway 89, Jackson July 5, 2026, 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. July 6, 2026, 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. July 7, 2026, 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.



Smith’s Food and Drug, 1425 South Highway 89, Jackson July 8, 2026, 9 a.m. through noon



“Measles is very contagious and can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization, and death,” WDH said in a press release. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent measles infection.”

For more information on measles, including case counts, exposure locations, and guidance and what to do if exposed, click here.