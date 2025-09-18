Skeletal Remains Found Near Sweetwater Gap

PINEDALE — Human remains were recently discovered in a remote area near Sweetwater Gap Guard Station according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found Sept. 6 by hunters. SCSO deputies and detectives discovered disarticulated skeletal remains scattered along with a tent and other personal items. A preliminary investigation suggests the remains were in the area for about five years and belong to an adult man. An identification card was found at the scene, but a positive identification has not been confirmed. The cause of death has not been determined, though foul play does not appear to have been a factor. The SCSO says missing person reports have not matched the remains or the location.

Visitors to the Sweetwater Gap area over the past few years that may have come across bones, camping equipment or other personal items are asked to contact Det. Hana Patterson hpatterson@sublettecountywy.gov or Sgt. Det. Travis Lanning tlanning@sublettecountywy.gov.