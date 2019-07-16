Skyla Burrel to Headline Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

ROCK SPRINGS — Get your fill of great blues music and a wide variety of microbrews as Sweetwater County celebrates its annual Blues n’ Brews Festival on August 10.

Sweetwater Blues & Brews will take place in Bunning Park and admission is just $5. Proceeds benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for ongoing downtown redevelopment projects.

This year’s blues entertainment line-up looks like this:

12:30 p.m. – Will Baxter Band

1:30 p.m. – Sin City Screamers

2:30 p.m. – WY5

3:30 p.m. – Lionel Young

4:30 p.m. – Will Baxter Band

5:30 p.m. – Sin City Screamers

6:30 p.m. – WY5

7:30 p.m. – Lionel Young

8:30 p.m. – Skyla Burrel

Commemorative Sweetwater Blues & Brews pint glasses will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each and include three beer tickets. Additional beer tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.

Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA with support from YAP (Young and Professional) and the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board.