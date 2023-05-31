Skylar Jason Brenden (April 11, 1983 – May 25, 2023)

Skylar Jason Brenden, 40, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born April 11, 1983 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Dale Brenden and Shelly Scott Brenden.

Skylar attended school in Rock Springs and was a 2001 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Nutrition at the University of Wyoming. He then went on to Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, to receive his Doctorate in Chiropractic Care.

He worked in Chiropractic Care as well as working for Simplot for the past years.

Skylar loved spending time with his family, random texting, hunting, fishing, bantering back and forth, and anything involving outdoors. He was an avid football and basketball fan and enjoyed keeping up with players’ stats.

Survivors include his mother, Shelly Brenden of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Cody Brenden of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Misty Brenden of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one bonus brother, Carlos Valdez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three uncles, Dean Scott and wife Gail of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Darell Scott and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Ken Scott and wife Kathy of Lander, Wyoming; one bonus niece, Katelin Valdez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins and good friend and cousin James Scott.

He was preceded in death by father Dale Brenden; maternal grandparents, Ken and Arlene Scott; paternal grandparents, Harland and Leona Brenden; two cousins, Amie Scott and Brian Gifford.

Please respect the families privacy; as they are not receiving guests at this most difficult time.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 255 Second Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com