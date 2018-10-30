SkyWest Airlines Hiring Cross-Utilized Agent

SkyWest Airlines, the largest independently owned regional airline, is currently in search of individuals who take pride in seeing a job done well.

We pride ourselves in being an on-time airline and are seeking dedicated individuals that understand a deadline-driven environment, while also maintaining high quality standards of operational safety and customer service.

As a SkyWest employee, you will be part of an exciting team of professionals that love working in the travel industry and sharing their enthusiasm with the passengers.

From the seasoned traveler to the first time flier, we want to make it a great experience.

Primary Job Duties

As a Cross Utilized Agent, you are responsible for ticketing and re-booking passengers, boarding flights, assisting passengers with special needs, processing baggage between baggage areas in the airport facilities and aircraft, receiving and dispatching aircraft.

Additional duties include:

Loading/unloading customer luggage, airfreight and company mail on/off aircraft

Greeting passengers, issuing tickets, providing seat assignments, checking baggage, boarding flights, re-booking passengers, all in a prompt and friendly manner

Escorting passengers and special needs customers safely and courteously

Marshaling aircraft in and out of the ramp area

Servicing aircraft as needed

Other duties as assigned

Minimum Requirements

Must be at least 18 years of age

US citizen or show proof of right to work in US

Must possess a valid driver license

All applicants must apply online to be considered for the position

Physical & Other Requirements

Ability to lift 60+ pounds consistently, with or without a reasonable accommodation

Willing to work nights, weekends and holidays

Attend 4 days of Basic Station training

Attend 3 weeks of Customer Service training (date to be determined)

Type 30 words per minute (Preferred)

To Apply

To apply, complete the employment application HERE.

*This position will require the selected candidate to travel outside the station for training in addition to the completion of their new hire onboarding.

**This job posting may have an additional video interview requirement.

Please monitor your email and junk folder for additional instructions.

