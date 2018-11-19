Small Business Saturday Set to Kick Off the Shopping Season this Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS — The clip-clop of horses’ feet will be heard throughout Downtown Rock Springs this weekend as Small Business Saturday is set for November 24 and officially kicks off the Christmas shopping season.

The Rock Springs URA wants to remind everyone that carriage rides will be offered each Saturday from Thanksgiving to December 22 in Downtown Rock Springs. The rides are available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from in front of the Historic Train Depot/Coal Train Coffee Depot at 501 S Main Street.

In addition to carriage rides, make sure that the kids have their Christmas lists ready, because Santa himself will be available each Saturday from Thanksgiving to December 15, 11 am to 2 pm in the Rock Springs Historic Museum.

Since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is part of the official Small Business Saturday movement, there will also be plenty of goodies available to shoppers throughout the day.

About Small Business Saturday

The first-ever Small Business Saturday took place in 2010 as an effort by American Express to encourage people across the country to support small, local businesses.

Since 2010, the movement has grown and an estimated $14.3 billion was spent nation-wide last year on Small Business Saturday.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.