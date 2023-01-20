Smith Makes History, Signs With Colorado Mesa Wrestling

It’s been a long time coming for Rock Springs High School (RSHS) senior Maggie Smith. What has always been a goal since she began wrestling as a kid became reality on Friday morning when Smith signed to continue her wrestling career with Colorado Mesa University (CMU).

Smith made history as she is the first female wrestler from RSHS to sign with a college. She has had an influence throughout the community and state as an advocate for girl’s wrestling.

From a young age she began wrestling and she has always known that she wanted to wrestle as long as she possibly could. During her freshmen year, she began noticing more women’s wrestling programs at the collegiate level and started looking into them.

At the end of her junior year, she eagerly began reaching out to schools herself and building relationships with college coaches. Throughout the summer of 2022, she was in contact with 30-40 coaches. However, only one of those programs came out on top.

“It was really hard, I had lots and lots of opportunities,” Smith said. “I met so many wonderful coaches, but Colorado Mesa stood out. They have such a successful program already.”

Smith said that while it would’ve been fulfilling to step in and help pioneer a program at another school, CMU fit her best because they have an established program that can help her with olympic and world goals.

The Lady Mavericks will use her at 170 or 191, but Smith said she knows she will have to compete for her spot.

Wrapping up her final season at RSHS has been a special one. The past three years she was the only girl in the room, but when the Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned girl’s wrestling last year, it opened up another opportunity for girls in the state.

“At the beginning of this year not being the only girl in the room was pretty cool,” Smith said.

When it comes to her game, she plans to continue working on her confidence while on her feet. She said she needs to build more confidence offensively, controlling the pace of her matches.

Smith gave a big shoutout to her coaches and teammates who have helped support her throughout the years to get her where she’s at.

She said she plans to dual major in biology and education. And of course she plans on coaching in the future.