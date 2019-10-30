Smith’s Accepting Visa Credit Cards Again

ROCK SPRINGS– After banning Visa credit cards in April of this year, Smith’s Food and Drug is now accepting Visa credit cards once again at all their locations.

Smith’s announced on their website that they now accept Visa credit cards, plus Mastercard, American Express, Discover and all debit and HSA cards.

Smith’s stopped accepting Visa credit cards in April due to “excessive fees” charged by Visa, Kroger Chief Financial Officer Mike Schlotman said earlier this year.