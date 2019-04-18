Smith’s to Hold Battle of the Bands to Aid Primary Children’s Hospital

ROCK SPRINGS — Smith’s Food & Drug will be holding a “Battle of the

Bands” to help raise money that will benefit Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Smith’s is now accepting submissions from local bands for this event. Bands can submit their applications to perform up until April 30 by calling (307)362-1722 or

coming into the Rock Springs Smith’s store and talking to either Gwen, Katie or Kailey.

Depending on the number of submissions, Smith’s will have a public vote to determine the four local bands who will compete. The voting will take place on the Smith’s website or by coming into the store. Voting will take place from May 1st through May 14th.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Come and help support a great cause and have some fun in the sun!