Snow and fog, with a High Near 35

With a new storm system currently moving across the state snow showers are again likely today for many areas especially across southern and southwestern Wyoming. Lower elevations in those areas could see a few inches while higher elevations can expect several additional inches, including the Wind River Range. This system will move out of the area this evening; however, as this system exits, another will begin to impact the northwest. A week of light snow continues!

Detailed Forecast

Today Snow. Patchy blowing snow before 9am. Areas of freezing fog before 10am. High near 35. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

A chance of rain and snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Monday Sunny, with a high near 43. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 47.