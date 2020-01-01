Snow and Wind with a High Near 30

Weather Story

Moderate to Heavy snow in the western mountains and valleys this morning, becoming lighter in the afternoon. Many areas will see strong to high winds through the day, slowing a bit after 3 PM. Warmer temperatures this afternoon as a front removes those pesky inversions.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Patchy blowing snow before 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday

Patchy blowing snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.