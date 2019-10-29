Snow and Wind with High Near 8

Today

Snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 9am and 1pm. High near 8. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 5am. Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -25. West wind 7 to 9 mph.