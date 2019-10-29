Snow and Wind with High Near 8

An arctic cold front has moves south across Western and Central Wyoming to set the stage for record cold temperatures through Wednesday morning. Accumulating snow accompanied the front. The snow will taper off from northwest to southeast this afternoon as the associated low pressure center tracks southeast from Idaho to Northwest Colorado. Dangerous wind chills can be expected across Sweetwater County through tonight with wind chills of -25 to -35 below zero.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 9am and 1pm. High near 8. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 5am. Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -25. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 8.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
