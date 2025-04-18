Snow Forces Cancellation of Green River Soccer Matches Against Jackson

GREEN RIVER — Friday’s Class 4A West soccer matches between Green River and Jackson have been postponed due to snow accumulation and poor field conditions, according to Green River Athletic Director Tony Beardsley.

The Wolves and Lady Wolves were set to host the top-ranked Broncs and Lady Broncs in a key conference doubleheader, but overnight snowfall and low temperatures made the playing surface unfit for competition.

“There was too much snow accumulation overnight and temperatures today don’t look warm enough to help melt the snow off the soccer fields,” Beardsley said in a statement Friday morning. “We will not reschedule for tomorrow—it will be in the future after this weekend.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

No official makeup date has been announced.

The postponement comes just as Green River’s teams looked to build on recent outings in Afton, where the Lady Wolves earned a 3-1 victory and the boys narrowly fell 1-0 to Star Valley.

Green River’s next scheduled matches and any rescheduling updates will be shared once confirmed.