Snow in June? You Better Believe It

CHEYENNE — Well the calendar may say its summer time, but here in Wyoming we all know that snow can fly practically any time.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says we can expect snow and icy condition in the higher elevations beginning this afternoon and into tomorrow morning. Rain, snow and fog will be developing at elevations about 7,000. If you’re travelling eastboard expect difficult travel conditions along the higher elevations like Elk Mountain, Battle Mountain Pass, and the summit between Laramie and Cheyenne.

This weather pattern is expected to last until around noon tomorrow, and the remainder of the week we can look forward to high temperatures in the mid-70s.

For a complete look at the the WYDOT Road Impact Forecast, check out the video below, and if you’re traveling be sure to check out WYDOT website for up-to-date road and travel conditions.