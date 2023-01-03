Snow Showers With a High Near 25

Weather Story

Snow showers will continue in the west through tonight, with lingering showers across central and southern areas. There will be patchy fog in the lower basins this morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated snow showers before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

