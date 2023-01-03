Snow Showers With a High Near 25

Weather Story
Snow showers will continue in the west through tonight, with lingering showers across central and southern areas. There will be patchy fog in the lower basins this morning.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated snow showers before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. South wind around 7 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
