Snow Showers With a High Near 25

Weather Story

Accumulating snow will continue through late this evening across central and eastern Wyoming. Gusty winds will create blowing snow from Rock Springs to South Pass. Snow increases in the west tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Patchy blowing snow before 10am. High near 25. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight

Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 21. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 1am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.