Snow Showers With a High Near 31

Weather Story

A winter storm has begun. Snow will spread across much of Wyoming today, with the heaviest snow expected for much of the central and southern regions. Snow rates will increase this afternoon, along with increasing wind. Together, white-out conditions likely. Greatest impacts will be this afternoon through Tuesday morning. Be safe out there!

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers. Widespread blowing snow after noon. High near 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tonight

Snow showers, mainly before 2am. Widespread blowing snow. Low around 21. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 28 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tuesday

Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Widespread blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.